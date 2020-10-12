PLANS to move a Cwmbran-based micro-brewery to Caerphilly have been given the go ahead.
Brew Monster Brewing was based in Cwmbran until the end of July when its lease ran out. Now they have overcome their final hurdle and can move to their new headquarters at Lon y Twyn after the county borough council approved planning permission.
A licence to supply alcohol, provide late night refreshments and play recorded music was also granted last month.
However, 15 objections were submitted in response to the application.
Concerns were raised over the proximity of the site to a nearby primary school, antisocial behaviour from people at the bar, noise pollution and loss of house value. However, council officers did not share these concerns.
These concerns were reinforced at the council’s planning committee meeting by Cllr Colin Elsbury, who spoke against the application.
He said: “It’s a pity we couldn’t have a site visit as you’d see how close it is to people’s homes and it’s not as if you’re coming into a new housing estate with new houses and a pub next door and you can choose whether you live there or not.
“They don’t have a choice.”
The proposed site was formerly used as a plumber’s merchant, but the brewery wants to use it as a tap room and microbrewery.
The site will benefit from a cold room, an office, and an area for brewery production.