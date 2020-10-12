HAVE you seen this man?
Gwent Police are appealing for information to locate a Caerphilly man in relation with an assault.
Jaymes Dillon Brown, 25, from Nelson, is being sought by police in connection with an assault investigation.
Gwent Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
A spokesman said: "We are appealing for information to locate Jaymes Dillon Brown, aged 25, from Nelson, Caerphilly.
"Officers would like to speak to him in connection with an assault investigation.
"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting reference 2*349130 or send us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.
"Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."