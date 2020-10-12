A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order preventing him from contacting a Gwent dentist.
Tom Baddeley, 42, of Cromwell Road, Montpellier, Bristol, appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
He is alleged to have breached the restraining order on October 7 which prevents him from contacting Chepstow dentist Ian Hutchinson.
Baddeley is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on October 23.
He was remanded in custody.
