THE prime minister has spoken about the travel restrictions in Wales.

Asked in the House of Commons today, Boris Johnson echoed the thoughts of an MP who labelled them "draconian".

Mr Johnson has face criticism from both first minister Mark Drakeford and health minister Vaughan Gething over his lack of action to implement travel restrictions.

They have cited concerns over people in high transmission areas in England being able to visit low risk areas in Wales.

In contrast, those in local lockdown in Wales are not allowed to leave their county without a reasonable excuse.

This can include travel for work, health or childcare reasons.

Today, while unveiling new local lockdown rules in England, the prime minister was asked about Wales' approach.

Rob Roberts, MP for Delyn, said: "In Delyn, which would likely fall in to tier two in the new three tier system, we have got draconian travel bans which mean people could do shopping in 20 miles in one direction, but can't go half a mile in the other direction to visit family.

"These movement restrictions make things massively difficult for businesses but treasury support won't be applicable because they are not being forced to close.

"Would he agree that the virus does not respect county boundaries and join me and my North Wales colleagues in calling on the Labour government in Wales to publish their findings and justify their decisions?"

Replying, Mr Johnson said: "I certainly echo what he says about the government in Wales.

"The businesses of the like that he refers to in his constituency have access to the job support scheme when they are forced to do things that are not normal for them."

Earlier in the day, Mr Gething had expressed his disappointment over the UK Government's decision not follow Wales with travel restrictions.

"We are deeply disappointed that the prime minister is still taking an approach where there is only going to be guidance on whether people should or shouldn't travel out of highly-infected areas," he said.

"This isn't just an issue for Wales, it's an issue for the whole of the UK.

"We do understand there has already been an importation of coronavirus cases from contact with some of those high-prevalence areas in England.

"We will meet later today and we will then need to make choices given that there doesn't appear to be a resolution on this with England, which would have been the right choice to make about those very high prevalence areas where we all expect there will be further action taken today and over the next few days.

"Sadly the prime minister has chosen not to act, so we will have to make choices here in Wales."