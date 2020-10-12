VISITORS to Caerleon may be wondering why one of the town's pubs has been decorated for Christmas - more than two months ahead of the big day.

The Ship Inn, on New Road, has even set up a large Christmas tree at the front of the building, decked out with sparkling lights.

The reason for the early jollification, according to the owners, is to bring the festive spirit forward to cheer up those who have been finding 2020 tough so far.

It will likely not come as news to many that the UK has been under some form of coronavirus restriction for the majority of the year so far.

For this reason, on October 1, the team at the Ship decided to instal their "best Christmas tree to date".

"We're super excited and hope this brings a smile or laugh," they said.

The next day the pub started offering festive favourites on the menu for those who just couldn't wait two months to tuck into pigs-in-blankets (kilted sausages for those of you reading in Scotland).

"Who knows what the next few months will bring with new measures coming in daily but we hope that, when we are out of the local lockdown, families will be able to come together to celebrate Christmas early with us," they said.

"We look forward to seeing you all soon."

The team at the Ship say that the tree, and the indoor version, are working already.

"It's definitely a talking point for people," they said.

"We have had a few people say it is too early, but the majority of people seem to love it."