ON OCTOBER 1, American model and television presenter Chrissy Teigen posted heartbreaking images on her Instagram, announcing the death of her baby son Jack.

There was an outpouring of love - and some cold-hearted backlash - towards the model and her husband, singer John Legend, for sharing their story.

And now, as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week, a number of Gwent mums who have gone through similar traumatic experiences have praised the couple for bravely sharing their heartache with the world, and helping use their platform to spread awareness of how common and devastating the loss of a baby is.

One of the images posted online by Chrissy Teigan

Starr Richards from Newport has also shared her story of losing a child with the world and believes everyone should be able to grieve however they feel is necessary.

She said: “By sharing her experience Chrissy and John (people often forget dads grieve just as much) have shown the world that baby loss happens, no matter who you are. It can affect anyone.

MORE NEWS:

"But one thing we all have in common is we need to grieve however we feel is best for us, Chrissy and John have chosen to share their baby with the world and that is incredibly brave.

"For us parents sometimes those pictures are all we have to show our baby existed.

"That is all we have because memory can fail in times of trauma. Our pictures show our babies matter, they are loved beyond words, baby loss is not something you can just get over and move on from. Our babies existed, our babies matter.”

One of the images posted online by Chrissy Teigan

Laura Jones, who runs Butterflies in Pontllanfraith - a support group for mums who have gone on to have another child after losing one, commonly known as a rainbow baby - thanked the couple for showing the pain and bringing awareness.

She said: “I think John Legend and his wife Chrissy were so brave to portray their loss over social media.

"Everyone’s experience is so different, I personally wouldn’t have done it myself. But I do think it’s very important that people see the true pain (physical and emotional) of what is involved when losing your baby.

"These pictures were so raw and their pain and grief was truly laid bare for all to see and try and make people understand that this happens more frequently than anyone is aware of.

“It should no longer be taboo to talk about the loss of your child. We should be able to speak their name. Always.”

Another mum who attends the Butterflies group, who didn't want to be named, said: “Unfortunately we all know what they are going through and those feelings immediately after that you have to deal with. I think they need kindness, support and love.”

A fellow member of Butterflies added: “I think what they have done is extremely important.

One of the images posted online by Chrissy Teigan

"They’ve created a forum for the topic to be discussed.

"I personally wouldn’t have done it as the trauma from my twin girls dying was far too much for me to bear. I couldn’t have dealt with the public knowing and discussing it at the same time.

"Going back to work and speaking to family and friends about it was tough enough. I really respect her for doing it and using her voice and the public platform she has to raise awareness.”

One of our Instagram followers lost their son at 35 weeks and believes that, in consensus with all of our responses, the couple did a great job by highlighting the issue through their own personal experiences and another believes by speaking out and sharing her story, she has given mums in a similar position a platform to speak.