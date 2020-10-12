AS CORONAVIRUS continues to dominate the news there is a possibility of stricter restrictions in Wales.

Local lockdowns are currently in place in many areas of Wales - in the Gwent region this includes Newport, Caerphilly, Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent.

The areas in Wales which are not currently in local lockdown are:

Monmouthshire.

Gwynedd.

Powys.

Anglesey.

Pembrokeshire.

Ceredigion.

Carmarthenshire.

Earlier today, health minister Vaughan Gething warned about the possibility of reintroducing a national lockdown in Wales.

Mr Gething said: ""We are considering all measures, whether we maintain local restrictions or whether we move to a national picture and what that national picture might be."

He also alluded to the two-week 'fire-break' or 'circuit-break' measures being taken in Scotland, not ruling out the possibility of similar measures being introduced in Wales.

But, if Wales went into a national lockdown, what would it look like?

While a national lockdown is not yet confirmed for Wales there is a possibility that the country could adopt the three tier system announced for England earlier today.

This new system would place areas into tiers based on risk levels: the first tier would be medium risk, the second would be high risk, and the third would be very high risk.

The tiers would differ for each area based on transmission level.

First tier

This would mean a 10pm curfew for the hospitality industry (pubs, restaurants, etc) and enforcement of the 'rule of six' meaning no gatherings of more than six people are allowed.

Second tier

This would be similar to local lockdown; households would not be allowed to meet indoors, but the 'rule of six' would be allowed for outdoor gatherings - with social distancing in place.

Third tier

This most severe tier would ban all social gatherings, including outdoors and in gardens, with pubs being closed.

There is a possibility that this tier system could eventually be introduced to Wales, although Mr Gething has mentioned that "additional measures" could have to "go beyond tier three."