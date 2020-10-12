A CORONAVIRUS outbreak has occured at the Royal Gwent Hospital.
The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has announced they are dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak which is currently affecting three adult wards.
They said that 14 patients are currently affected.
As a result of the coronavirus outbreak a no visiting policy has been started.
No one can visit the hospital with the exception of visits agreed for Maternity and Paediatrics patients.
The health board confirmed that no staff were affected by the outbreak, and none of the patients impacted were on intensive care.
A spokesman said: "We are responding to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Royal Gwent Hospital, which has affected three adult wards.
READ MORE:
- Stricter measures, including a national lockdown, could be introduced as early as this week
- Watch Newport doctor's coronavirus update as hospital admits new intensive care patients
- These are the major Gwent roads that will be closed this week
"There are currently 14 patients affected. There are no staff affected in the outbreak wards and no patients from these wards have needed to be admitted to Intensive Care.
"We have reintroduced a ‘no visiting’ policy at the hospital, with the exception of visits agreed for Maternity and Paediatrics patients.
"We would ask anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to avoid visiting our hospitals across Gwent.
"Those people affected should isolate, arrange for a test, and manage their symptoms at home.
"Patients with worsening symptoms should call NHS 111 for help and advice. As always, please dial 999 in an emergency."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment