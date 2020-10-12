BUSINESS is looking shiny and bright for Newport-based cleaning business Cleany Queeny, following a £10,000 micro loan from the Development Bank of Wales and support from Business Wales.

The Development Bank of Wales loan has been used towards staff training costs and new equipment to help with Covid-19 deep cleaning. Decontamination and deep cleaning are part of the new, wider range of commercial and residential services offered by the business.

Cleany Queeny covers Newport, Cardiff, Usk, Pontypool, Abercarn, Cwmbran – and is looking to expand across South Wales.

Following the £10,000 loan Cleany Queeny has hired a finance manager, additional office assistant and eight more cleaners. It is looking to recruit another 10 cleaners by the end of October.

Managing director Charmain Edwards said: “We’ve been really busy since the end of lockdown, both with our regular commercial and domestic cleaning services but also with decontamination and deep cleaning for customers.

"The Development Bank of Wales loan has helped us diversify to offer a wider range of in-demand services by enabling us to buy new equipment and pay for staff training. This is on top of support from Business Wales to get us going and help throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. We’ve expanded the Cleany Queeny team and now have 24 people now working for us, and we’re recruiting for more.”

Investment executive Donna Strohmeyer arranged the loan on behalf of the Development Bank of Wales.

She said: “Charmain came to us with a clear plan for diversifying her cleaning business in response to Covid-19. We’re delighted that she has not only safeguarded jobs, but is actively growing her company as demand for her high-standard cleaning services soars. In the last six months she has nearly doubled her workforce in response to the cleaning needs of her growing customer base.”

Miranda Bishop, a growth adviser at Business Wales, said: “I have been working with Charmain for over a year. During this time, I have been able to provide business support, including help with her business plan, financial forecasts, HR queries and training needs.

“During lockdown we reviewed Charmain’s cash-flow and offered advice on diversification and introduced her to Donna at the Development Bank of Wales.

"They were able to help with a £10,000 loan, allowing Cleany Queeny to offer a wider range of Covid-19 cleaning services. This has led to her already hiring 10 more people. I’d encourage any business that wants help to re-start or grow their business – like Cleany Queeny have done - to get in touch. We offer a wide range of free business support and advice.”