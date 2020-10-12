POLICE would like to speak to these two people in connection with a theft.
The theft took place at Abergavenny Market Hall on October 7.
Gwent Police are hoping to speak to this man and woman in connection with the incident.
Officers believe they have information that could help with the investigation.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We would like to speak to this male and female in connection with a theft that happened in Abergavenny Market Hall on October 7.
"We believe they may have information that could assist with our investigation.
"If you can help, please DM us on Twitter.
"Alternatively you can call 101 and quote 2000365971."