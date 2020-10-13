A COMPUTER simulation of an horrific hit-and-run revenge attack was used in the successful prosecution of a driver who left his brother-in-law permanently disabled.

David Rista, 25, of Rugby Road, Newport, used his Vauxhall Corsa car as a weapon to mow down his wife's brother Sturugurel Lacatus in the city.

During the defendant’s trial, prosecutor Christopher Rees showed the jury a computer-generated video of how they claimed the victim was struck.

It showed how Rista mounted a kerb on Wharf Road whilst driving at around 30mph before hitting Mr Lacatus and sending him flying through the air.

He suffered life-changing injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, skull fracture, subdural haemorrhage, broken back, fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

The jury were told the motive of the attack was revenge as a result of a feud between Rista and his wife’s three brothers Strugurel, Mugurel and Laurentiu.

The defendant was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and causing serious injury by dangerous driving following the trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

Judge Rhys Rowlands told Rista: "After hitting him you steered into some trees before making off, leaving the victim seriously injured on the grass where he had been thrown.

“You used your car as a weapon as far the victim was concerned. It was the most dangerous piece of driving imaginable and it has continued to cause problems for him.

"It's plain this wasn't meant to frighten or intimidate the victim, rather you wanted to hit him with the car and cause serious injury."

The defendant was jailed for 11 years and disqualified from driving for nine-and-a-half years.

The computer simulation and CCTV still were released by CPS Wales.