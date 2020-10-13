GWENT-based homelessness charity Llamau, has been awarded a grant from the B&Q Foundation.

The charity is one of the first in the UK to receive a grant - £5,000 – from the foundation, which has so far raised a total of nearly £500,000 by selling face masks at B&Q.

Llamau will use the money towards expanding its domestic abuse services by building three new, private, and soundproofed consultation rooms at its multi-agency centre in Caerphilly, enabling the charity to provide more essential one-to-one support for victims of domestic abuse.

Demand for their service is high, and the charity has seen a significant increase in people seeking help because of the Covid-19 pandemic; they are aiming to complete the work by the end of 2020.

The charity has been working to meet the increase in demand, particularly over the last seven months, for its essential services including 24-hour staffed young people’s accommodation, domestic abuse refuges and advice and crisis support for young people and women.

Jenna Lewis, director of fundraising and communications at Llamau, said: “We’re very grateful to the B&Q Foundation for the funding.

“It’s so important for women to feel as safe as possible when they come forward to talk about the abuse they’re suffering or have suffered. This funding will help us reach more women, providing 1-2-1 support in a space where women feel safe enough to open up about their experiences.

“This is a vital step in working towards ending homelessness and domestic abuse for women in Wales”.

Catherine Burge, chair of the B&Q Foundation said: “Llamau does incredible work in Caerphilly helping support vulnerable women and children. We’re really pleased to be able to contribute to the expansion of its domestic abuse services through a B&Q Foundation grant and help the charity provide additional safe spaces for their clients”.

More grants are available - so local charities in South Wales wishing to find out more about the B&Q Foundation and to register interest to apply for a grant please visit https://www.neighbourly.com/BandQFoundation.