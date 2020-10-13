TRIBUTES have been paid to former Gwent police detective Dr Glyn Tedstone MBE.

Dr Tedstone was born in Caerleon in 1946 and during his police career he served with Gwent Constabulary and the Metropolitan Police in London. He also spent time working on social work projects in the West Midlands.

A very proud Welshman, he moved with his wife Sharon and daughter Rachel to Falmouth in March 1986 to manage projects for the YMCA, following an invitation by the late Bishop of Truro, Peter Mumford.

It was this work with the YMCA which led to him being awarded a MBE in 1995.

After training as a psychologist, Dr Tedstone's work in Cornwall was to help guide new initiatives and restructure the healthcare services and supportive networks for the socially deprived and homeless.

Dr Tedstone was also very involved in the local rugby scene in Cornwall. He played a pivotal role as youth coach of Penryn Rugby Club and later as vice chairman.

After a couple of seasons involved with Penryn, he became chairman of the mini/junior section helping to run and organise the whole mini/junior section tours of Wales and Bristol, on numerous seasons playing fixtures against Blackwood Rugby Club - his hometown club.

In his own words Dr Tedstone was a ‘man’s man’ and would often downplay his achievements, all except one - his family.

His legacy lives on in his wife, Sharon, children, Anne, Andrew, Rachel and Gareth and his grandchildren, Lydia, Ethan and Iris,

His family said it also lives on in all those whose lives he touched.

A private celebration of Dr Tedstone’s life was held, with his family and close friends at Penmount Crematorium, Truro, on October 8, 2020.