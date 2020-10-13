DO YOU remember the day TV and radio presenter Sir Terry Wogan surprised shoppers and traders when he visited Abergavenny town centre?

Sir Terry, who was in the town filming for a BBC food programme back in 2015, visited several iconic buildings including the Tithe Barn, Market Hall and castle, as well as sampling some local delicacies.

He said: “It is my first visit to Abergavenny but not to Wales. I am very impressed with Abergavenny because I thought it was a small town and then I went to the market and it’s remarkable. It is a wonderful town and full of really nice people who have been very kind to me.”

Sir Terry visited the Tithe Barn on Monk Street, where he was shown the Abergavenny Tapestry and met some of the dedicated team who spent almost four years completing the artwork, which was created to mark the millennium in 2000.

Sir Terry Wogan in Abergavenny. Pictured is Sir Terry Wogan outside St Mary's Priory in Abergavenny

Canon Mark Soady, vicar of St Mary’s Priory Church, said the programme will provide a great boost for the town.

He said: “It is a great opportunity for us to sell Abergavenny and we have a lot to sell.”

Sir Terry said he was not staying in the town but had sampled wine from White Castle vineyard, near Abergavenny, and local smoked salmon earlier in the day.

The 76-year-old was spotted by several market traders, including Karen Reed, owner of Buds and Bows Florist, as he walked through the busy indoor market.

Miss Reed was among the first to shake his hand and welcome him to the historic market.

“For us as a market it was fantastic to see him walk through and browse the stalls. He was very approachable. We had a lovely chat and I walked him and the film crew to the Kings Arms Hotel where I understand he was going to be filmed making sweets.”

Rob Bainham, 27, chairman of the National Market Traders Federation and owner of Best Baps Coffee Bar, said it will help to raise the profile of the market.

“We only heard rumours he was coming a few hours before. It’s fantastic and helps to raise the profile of Abergavenny as a food destination. Sir Terry is an institution at the BBC and was very pleasant to everyone, stopping to talk to people as he came through.”

Sir Terry died the following year, aged 77.