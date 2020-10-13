South Wales Argus Camera Club member ????? took a stroll up Stow Hill and took this interesting selection of pictures along his way. This is just a small selection of the pictures taken by our camera club members. To see more take a look at the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 3,500 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
A view of Newport Civic Centre
What's that through the trees?
Always look up, you never know what you might see
Glowing in the sunshine is Chartist Tower, soon to be home to the South Wales Argus as well as a Mercure Hotel
One of the views over Newport from Stow Hill
Another view of the civic centre
The chimney at St Woolos Hospital, Newport