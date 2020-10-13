THE latest items hitting the shelves in the middle of Aldi and Lidl on Thursday, October 15, 2020 have been revealed by the retailers.
We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.
Aldi
This week, Aldi are selling electricals, home heating, Halloween items and DIY equipment as part of their Specialbuys set of deals.
These include:
A 1.2m Halloween Inflatable Dracula/Witch/Pumpkin for £14.99 each.
A High Vision Reading Lamp (Approx. 138cm tall) will go on sale for £39.99 each.
Plus, a Convection Heater with Remote, which includes three heat settings, will go on sale for £39.99 each.
For more details, visit Aldi.co.uk.
Lidl
In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain have a range of products, including indoor and outoor plants, DIY items and fireworks.
These include:
A Parkside 101-Piece Tool Kit for £49.99 each.
A Large Green Houseplant will go on sale for £10.99 each.
Plus, a Silvercrest Wireless Battery-Free Doorbell will go on sale for £9.99 each.
For more details, visit: Lidl.co.uk.
