A CWMBRAN road will be closed for a week from Friday.
Greenmeadow Way will be closed from its junction with Blenheim Road to its junction with Shakespeare Road as new speed bumps are installed.
The closure will operate from 9.30am to 3.30pm on weekdays from Friday, October 16 to Friday, October 23.
In the event of any adverse weather conditions, or any unforeseen circumstances, the road may be closed for any other days deemed necessary within a period of up to 18 months.
Access for emergency services will be maintained at all times as far as reasonably practicable along with pedestrian access.