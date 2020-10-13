ANNOYED Monmouth shoppers and traders might be in for some better fortune in the coming weeks, after Monmouthshire council issued its latest update on the traffic and social distancing measures that have caused disruption since August.

To help lessen the risk of Covid-19 transmission, the council has set up a one-way system on Monnow Street using temporary traffic lights, and has taken away parking on either side of the road, with a temporary cycle lane put in place.

This has accompanied non-coronavirus related works happening at Agincourt Square.

But many have said the changes have caused gridlock on the A40, which runs through the town, as it’s the only feasible way to navigate the new system, while parents living in the area have said they are worried about the impact on congestion during school rush hour.

Responding to concerns, Monmouthshire council has now issued an update on the measures.

The council’s chief executive Paul Matthews said: “In Monmouth these issues have been compounded by the significant improvement scheme taking place in Agincourt Square, which has required traffic restrictions on Monnow Street in addition to the requirement of creating a safe environment for retailers and shoppers.

"It will be well known that the council has over recent months piloted some new ideas in Monnow Street, including new road layouts, removal of some on-street parking and a dedicated cycle lane.

“Trials of this nature are always going to be contentious and divide opinion, but they were always going to be time-limited. The work in Agincourt Square is due to be completed on October 19, when the road surface will be renewed. This will then give us the opportunity to reintroduce two-way traffic. This is our intention.

“The future of Monnow Street will need to be considered again because the nature of successful high streets are changing. Any thinking around permanent one-way traffic or pedestrianisation will need to be accompanied with wider infrastructure improvements in and around the town and will include public consultation.

“It is therefore our intention to return to two-way traffic on completion of the works in Agincourt Square. We will look to see how we can retain some wider paving areas because COVID-19 will be with us for a while yet.

“As we approach Christmas it’s more important than ever before that we all support Monmouth’s businesses, and those in all our towns and villages. The pandemic is still with us and neighbouring local lockdowns have already had an effect on businesses in Monmouthshire."