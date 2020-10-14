THESE six men were jailed for a range of sex offences after investigations by Gwent Police.

Their combined sentences total nearly 50 years.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Vasilica Solomon

Uber Eats delivery driver Vasilica Solomon carried out two terrifying sex attacks on 15-year-old girls after following them in Newport city centre.

The 22-year-old “predator” was told by a judge his victims were justified in fearing he might have wanted to rape them.

The defendant was identified as posing a serious danger to young women.

Romanian national Solomon, of Liscombe Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault.

He was jailed for eight years.

Robert Starr

“Sinister” paedophile Robert Starr sexually abused young vulnerable boys while he worked as a night watchman at a special school.

He “groomed” his victims at Chepstow’s Mounton House School during the 1990s.

The 71-year-old appeared to be a kind member of staff to residents at the educational facility where boys with behavioural and learning difficulties were sent.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant was jailed for 12 years in 1998 following the Operation Goldfinch inquiry into historical abuse at children’s homes in South Wales.

Starr, of Ty Fry Road, Rumney, Cardiff, was jailed for 19 years.

Justin Davies

Depraved child rapist Justin Davies carried out a campaign of sex offences against a young girl.

The 36-year-old paedophile, from Newport, was condemned by a judge who told him he had shown no remorse for his evil crimes.

Despite admitting rape, sexual assault and inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, the defendant later unsuccessfully tried to vacate his guilty pleas.

His victim, from Cwmbran, said she lived in fear of him as he abused her during the noughties.

Davies was jailed for 16 years.

Jason Lee Evans

A “high risk” paedophile attracted to young girls is back behind bars after he was caught downloading indecent images of children performing gymnastics.

Jason Lee Evans, from Newport, was branded “disgusting” by a judge when he was jailed in 2016 for 16 months for having 17,000 child abuse images.

The 50-year-old, of Gaer Vale, was sent to prison for a further 20 months after he pleaded guilty to making 129 category B and C indecent images this April.

Evans also admitted possessing extreme animal pornography and breaching a sexual harm prevention order imposed four years ago by installing a VPN on his mobile phone.

Graham Styles

Paedophile Graham Styles was described by a judge as “every parent’s worst nightmare”.

The lorry driver was tricked into believing he was grooming young schoolgirls by a child protection group.

Prosecutor Harry Baker said the paedophile hunters were posing as children aged between 12 and 14 as the 57-year-old defendant was lured into their trap.

Styles was jailed for 18 months.

Jack Evans

A teenager was jailed for raping a young woman after his parents made him confess to the police.

Jack Evans, of Woodland Terrace, Cwmavon, Pontypool, nearly got away with the sex attack because his victim did not make a complaint.

But the defendant, aged 18, apologised to her by text two months later and his parents saw the message.

A court heard they marched him to a police station where he admitted raping the teenage student.

Evans was sent to a young offender institution for two years.