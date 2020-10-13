Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There’s not a lot that’s been 'normal' about this year, and Amazon Prime Day 2020 has been no exception. The annual mega-savings event, which is regularly held in July, was pushed back to October so that the retailer could prepare to safely operate amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, the big day has very nearly arrived, and we’re here to tell you that it was every bit worth the wait—and then some!

With thousands of jaw-dropping markdowns on everything from Amazon tablets to the best streaming devices on the market, it’s nearly impossible to get through them all in just one day—which is exactly why these savings will run for two, from October 13 to October 14. Lucky for you, Reviewed has also taken the liberty of sorting through them all to bring you our top picks from this whopper of a sale.

While many are only available to Prime members, you can still sign up for a free 30-day trial here. From there, you'll be all set to shop our list below in full, though we highly recommend you add your favourites to your cart ASAP, as they're sure to disappear before your very eyes at prices this incredibly low.

And now, without further ado, we give you the very best Amazon Prime Day deals of 2020!

The 10 best Amazon Prime Day deals

1. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb for £38.99: This amazing deal packs together one of our favourite Amazon Echo models and top-rated Philips Hue Smart bulb.

2. KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer for £349.99 (Save £229.01): This is an amazing price drop for the ultra-popular KitchenAid stand mixer.

3. Anker SoundCore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for £27.99 (Save £13): Our favourite affordable BlueTooth speaker just became far more affordable.

4. Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner for £125.99 (Save £74): Our favourite affordable Robot Vacuum, the 11S offers excellent suction and improved navigation and the slim design allows the S to get its brushes into more places.

5. Roku Streaming Stick+ HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player for £34.99 (Save £25): As our best-valued streaming device, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is a great buy because it works quickly over WiFi, streams 4K and HDR content beautifully and comes with a remote that includes voice-control.

6. Oral-B Smart 4 4500 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush for £44.99 (Save £85): The Smart 4 4500 is the successor to the best electric toothbrush we have ever tested. If you’re looking for the best balance of cleaning performance, features, and price this is the toothbrush to pick.

7. Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for £59.99 (Save £110): Instant Pot makes the best multicookers on the market and this entry-level model has never been cheaper.

8. Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch for £139 (Save £60.99): Our resident fitness expert described the Versa 2 as “almost perfect”.

9. Nespresso XN903840 Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine for £69.99 (Save £110): Similar to our favourite single-brew coffee maker in every way but the design (this one's slightly less rounded), you can get this high-quality machine for over £100 off.

10. REVLON Pro Collection Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser for £34.99 (Save £25): This ultra-popular styler tool will cut your hair-care routine in half.

Tech

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

Home & Garden

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

Health & Beauty

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Lifestyle

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Kitchen & Cooking

Credit: KitchenAid

