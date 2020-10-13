GWENT Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Newport.
The robbery took place in a car park near to the Ringland Labour Club, Ringland Circle, on Saturday, October 10 at around 5.30pm.
A 20-year-old man reported that he was approached by a group of youths who pushed him off his moped.
The victim was not injured but had his black and red Lexmoto Echo scooter stolen index DV70 SFK.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the robbery to get in contact by calling 101 quoting refernce 2000370057.
Anyone who may have seen the moped in the area or who may have been offered the moped for sale (similar to the one pictured) is also asked to get in contact.
You can also send Gwent Police a direct message with any information via Facebook and Twitter.
Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.