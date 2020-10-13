FOUR members members of staff and a reception/year 1 class at an Abertillery school will have to isolate for 14 days after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.
A staff member at Abertillery Learning Community’s Roseheyworth Road Campus has tested positive for coronavirus. Close contacts have been identified and asked to self-isolate in line with current government guidelines.
Blaenau Gwent council say that measures are already in place with all schools in the county borough to limit group numbers and pupil contact.
MORE NEWS:
- Newport conman branded ‘lowest form of human being’
- Tributes paid to Dr Glyn Tedstone
- Baby Loss Awareness Week: Window display at Michael G. Ryan
A statement from the council says: “There is no need for anyone who has not been contacted to self-isolate or be unduly concerned.
“All residents are encouraged to remain alert to Covid-19 and continue to follow the latest national guidance to help combat the spread of the virus.”
Last week, the morning nursery class at Bryn Bach Primary School in Tredegar was asked to self-isolate after a pupil tested positive for Coronavirus.
The River Centre Learning Community’s Secondary Campus also closed last week because staff members were self-isolating.
The council said that there was a high number of school and support service staff self-isolating and the closure was not due to an increase in positive cases in the school.
The Primary campus and Ty-Afon remains open to pupils.