A WOMAN has suffered facial injuries during an assault.

Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

A man has been arrested following the altercation.

It took place on Penallta Parc in Nelson on Tuesday, September 22 at around 4pm.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We're appealing for witnesses to an assault in Nelson on Tuesday, September 22.

"A woman suffered facial injuries following an altercation with a man at about 4pm on Penallta Parc.

"One man has been arrested.

"Call us on 101 quoting 2000347873 or DM us on Twitter with any information."