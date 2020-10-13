A WOMAN has suffered facial injuries during an assault.
Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.
A man has been arrested following the altercation.
It took place on Penallta Parc in Nelson on Tuesday, September 22 at around 4pm.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We're appealing for witnesses to an assault in Nelson on Tuesday, September 22.
"A woman suffered facial injuries following an altercation with a man at about 4pm on Penallta Parc.
"One man has been arrested.
"Call us on 101 quoting 2000347873 or DM us on Twitter with any information."