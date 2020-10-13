THERE have been an additional five deaths from coronavirus reported in Wales, according to Public Health Wales.
This brings the total number of deaths in Wales to 1,678 - and there are 764 new cases of the virus recorded across Wales today.
The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, that covers Gwent, confirmed another 60 new cases - the same number as yesterday.
18 of them are in Newport, 13 in Caerphilly, 12 in Blaenau Gwent, 12 in Monmouthshire and five in Torfaen.
Cardiff recorded 110 new cases, 100 in Rhondda Cynon Taf and 55 in Swansea.
