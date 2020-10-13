A BARBER shop in Griffithstown has been ordered to improve after it was found staff were not wearing adequate Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and its track and trace records were incomplete.

Officers from Torfaen council's Public Protection Service visited Livio's Barber Shop, on Windsor Road, after receiving a complaint from a member of the public.

Council staff visited the shop on Thursday, October 8 and found the owner not wearing a Type Two face mask in addition to a visor when cutting hair, gowns were being re-used between customers, and track and trace records were incomplete.

The barbers was served an improvement notice, meaning the owner has 48 hours to meet coronavirus regulations, or further action could be taken, including closure.

Cllr Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: “Close contact service businesses such as barbers and hairdressers are considered to be amongst the highest risk settings for coronavirus transmission, and they are under a duty to take reasonable measures to minimise the risk of exposure. The wearing of appropriate PPE when cutting hair is of paramount importance.

“We would like to remind all barbers and hairdressers that appropriate PPE means a Type Two face mask and a clear visor that covers the face.

“These provide a barrier between the wearer and the customer from respiratory aerosols and droplets. Visors must fit the user and be worn properly. They should cover the forehead, extend below the chin, and wrap around the side of the face.

“Operators should ensure that they are fully aware of the guidance as well as keeping up to date with any regulatory changes. Welsh Government guidance for close contact services businesses can be found here at gov.wales/close-contact-services-businesses-coronavirus-workplace-guidance

“Officers strive to work with businesses to give advice and help them achieve compliance, but will not hesitate to take robust enforcement action where serious breaches of the coronavirus regulations are identified.”