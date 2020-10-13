FOUR of the five local authorities in Gwent are subject to local coronavirus restrictions, and despite the number of cases per 100,000 of the population falling in each area, lockdowns look likely to be in place for a number of weeks yet.

Residents have been encouraged to book a test if they are showing symptoms. But where is your nearest testing facility, and how do you book a test?

We've put together an updated guide on just where and how you can book a test.

Newport:

There is both a walk-up and a drive-through testing centre in Newport at Rodney Parade.

The 'walk-up' testing centre at the Rodney Parade Memorial Gate is for Newport residents only, and you must bring ID and proof of address.

The centre is open every day from 10am to 5pm by appointment only.

To book a test, call 0300 30 31 222 for free between 8am and 6pm.

Alternatively, you can book a test at the 'drive through' testing centre at Rodney Parade.

These tests are open to anyone, not just Newport residents. You must arrive by car and remain inside your vehicle at all times.

To book a test, call 119 between 7am and 11pm.

People with hearing or speech difficulties can call 18001119.

Alternatively, you can apply for a test online at gov.wales

Torfaen:

There are two testing centres which have been set up in Torfaen, both open until Thursday, October 15.

The first is a 'walk up' testing centre at the Old Mill Car Park, Trosnant, opposite the Pontypool Active Living Centre.

The centre is open from 2pm to 5.30pm every day.

And a testing site was also set up in Blaenavon on Thursday, October 8 - the area of Torfaen which recorded the most cases in the seven days up to that date.

This is also a 'walk-up' facility, meaning you must arrive on foot or by bike.

It has been set up at Blaenavon Iron Works car park, and runs between 9am and 12.30pm daily.

Both testing centres are by appointment only. To book a test, call 0300 30 31 222 for free between 8am and 6pm. You must be a resident of the Torfaen Borough to book a test at these centre.

Blaenau Gwent:

A temporary testing centre has been set up at in the car park at Tredegar RFC.

The centre is open from 2pm to 5.30pm until Wednesday, October 14, and is by appointment only.

To book a test, call 0300 30 31 222 for free between 8am and 6pm. You must be a resident of Blaenau Gwent County Borough, and must bring ID and proof of address.

The mobile testing unit at the former Nantyglo Comprehensive School site had originally been opened until Wednesday, September 30, but this has now been extended until Wednesday, October 14.

The site is an appointment-only drive through and walk up facility, meaning you can arrive by car, by bike or on foot.

It is open daily from 9.30am to 12.30pm for residents of Blaenau Gwent County Borough.

There is also a drive through testing centre at the former Marine Colliery in Cwm.

If you have booked a test at Cwm, you must arrive by car and remain inside your vehicle at all times.

This centre is available to anyone, not just for Blaenau Gwent residents.

To book a test, call 119 for free between 7am and 11pm.

People with hearing or speech difficulties can call 18001119.

Alternatively, you can apply for a test online.

Caerphilly:

A temporary walk up testing centre had been in operation outside Caerphilly Leisure Centre until 3pm on Monday.

However there are now there are no testing centres available specifically for Caerphilly residents.

Instead, they have been encouraged to apply for a home testing kit if they need a test. They are able to book tests at the drive through testing centres at Cwm and Rodney Parade despite the lockdowns in Caerphilly, Newport and Blaenau Gwent, as driving to get a coronavirus test counts as essential travel, the Health Board confirmed.

Monmouthshire:

There are no testing centres available specifically for Monmouthshire residents.

Instead, Monmouthshire residents have been encouraged to apply for a home testing kit if they need a test. They are able to book tests at the drive through testing centres at Cwm and Rodney Parade despite the lockdowns in Newport and Blaenau Gwent, as driving to get a coronavirus test counts as essential travel, the Health Board confirmed.

To book a home test:

You can have a test posted to your home by applying on gov.wales between the hours of 7am and 11pm.

What you need to know:

The swab test is done in five minutes.

Please wear a face covering on the way to and from your test.

Please do not use public transport.

Please remember, if you have symptoms of coronavirus, you and your whole household must self-isolate at home until you receive your test results.