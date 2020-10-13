A TEENAGER was remanded in custody after being charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis and ketamine.
Kane Watkins, 19, of Mountain View, Machen, Caerphilly, appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
The alleged offences are claimed to have taken place between October 2018 and October 2020.
Watkins is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on November 6.
