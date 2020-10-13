Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With most of us spending more time in front of the TV than ever before (no judgment), having a solid streaming device at the ready to queue up your favourite movies and TV shows is crucial. Luckily, Amazon’s best-selling Fire TV stick just so happens to be on sale for 40% off, meaning there's no better time to get the gadget that thousands of shoppers have relied on to enjoy a slew of streaming options—all with the click of a button.

For a limited time, you can get this device, which is regularly £49.99, for £29.99 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Not only do our readers love the Amazon Fire TV stick, but other shoppers also love it too: It’s racked up more than 56,000 reviews on Amazon.

In addition to the Fire 4K Stick, Amazon has also slashed the price of the Fire TV Cube. The Cube is a significant upgrade of the Fire Stick and offers fast and responsive performance and best of all, it's completely hands-free!



The Amazon 4K Fire Stick ($49.99), ranked among the best streaming devices we've tested. It makes excellent use of Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa, for hands-free voice commands and grants you easy access to plenty of binge-worthy content for Prime and non-Prime members alike, including Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, BBC iPlayer, and more.

All in all, we think this stick is an excellent, budget-friendly choice. While priority does seem to be placed on Amazon content, that isn’t necessarily a bad thing—you might just have to dig a bit deeper to find what it is you’re looking for.

Stock is extremely limited for this device so this deal won't stick along for long, so we highly recommended grabbing it—while you still can!

