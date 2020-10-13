A MAN is to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexual assault on a young girl.

Sid Delbridge, 43, of Hawarden Road, Newport, denied the allegations before a judge at Cardiff Crown Court.

Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

It is claimed the charges took place between February 2019 and this May.

Delbridge was represented by Lucy Crowther and the prosecution by Jeffrey Jones.

MORE NEWS

Judge Richard Williams set a provisional trial date of December 14.

The defendant was granted conditional bail.