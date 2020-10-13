A MAN is to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexual assault on a young girl.
Sid Delbridge, 43, of Hawarden Road, Newport, denied the allegations before a judge at Cardiff Crown Court.
It is claimed the charges took place between February 2019 and this May.
Delbridge was represented by Lucy Crowther and the prosecution by Jeffrey Jones.
Judge Richard Williams set a provisional trial date of December 14.
The defendant was granted conditional bail.
