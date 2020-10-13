A THUG who put a policeman in hospital with a serious head injury after an alcohol-fuelled attack at a bus station has been jailed.
The officer needed treatment in A&E after being assaulted by Ryan Tooth in Abergavenny.
The 22-year-old will also have to pay his victim £1,000 in compensation for the nasty attack which took place on October 12, 2019.
Tooth, of Harrow Way, Kingsnorth, Kent, was jailed for six months at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
He pleaded guilty to an assault on an emergency worker.
The court was told Tooth’s attack was committed “under influence of alcohol”.
He was also ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.
After the hearing, Monmouthshire Inspector Micah Hassell, from Gwent Police, said: “This defendant’s actions resulted in a police officer finishing his shift in A&E with a head injury.
“Nobody should be assaulted in their place of work and there can be no excuse whatsoever for this kind of behaviour.
“Assaults on police officers and other emergency service workers are completely unacceptable.
"We welcome this sentence and hope this will act as a deterrent to prevent further assaults on emergency workers.”
