A GWENT teenager has gone missing.
An appeal has been launched by Gwent Police to find the missing teen from Abertillery.
Daniella Williams, 17, was last seen in the Risca area at around 1.35pm on Monday, October 12.
She was wearing black ripped leggings, a silver puffa jacket and had a skateboard with her.
Daniella has contacts in Risca, Newport and Ebbw Vale.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We're trying to find 17-year-old Daniella Williams, from Abertillery, who has gone missing.
"Daniella was last seen on Monday, October 12 at about 1.35pm in the Risca area.
"She is described as being of Asian heritage, of a slim build with long dark hair.
"Daniella was last seen wearing black ripped leggings, a silver puffa jacket and she also had a skateboard with her.
"She has contacts in the Risca, Newport and Ebbw Vale areas.
"If you can help, call us on 101, quoting 2000372586, or you can DM us on Twitter."