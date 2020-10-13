Over recent weeks Newport, Wales and the rest of the UK have seen the evidence that Covid-19 has not gone away and how we are still feeling the impact in a considerable way.

Earlier this week, additional risk categories and measures for England were announced by the Prime Minister. If the number of cases in Wales continues to rise, our First Minister has been clear that we will also be subject to additional restrictions.

I would like to thank everyone in Newport for the effort they have made to help keep us safe and limit the spread of the virus. It is so important that we maintain that effort, particularly over the winter months, so we can continue to protect our loved ones, families, friends and communities. We can do this – we can work together to keep Newport safe.

We need to make sure we follow the rules – and I fully appreciate that this can be a confusing time as the laws change to address the current situation. As a council we will continue to work closely with Welsh Government and ensure the latest advice is presented as clearly as possible across our communication channels.

However this progresses over the winter, we will still need to limit contact, keep our distance, wear face coverings where required, wash our hands regularly, get tested if we display symptoms and self-isolate strictly if we advised to do so.

We don’t know exactly how the restrictions will affect us, but we can all start thinking about how we can make this time of year special while still staying safe.

Support for family and friends will be especially important, as will looking after our individual wellbeing and mental health. There are some practical steps we can all take; maybe think about shopping local and early – support our local businesses and spread out your shopping trips to avoid crowds. Consider alternative ways to meet family and friends – maybe a socially distanced winter walk?

The work of our community hubs and council-led schemes such as Community Connectors have been so important in maintaining links within communities and with people who may have been disproportionately affected by the virus and restrictions. I would urge anyone who needs support to access these fantastic services and let us help you through these difficult times.

Please also get your updates only from trusted sources – inaccurate information can put people at risk. The latest local advice is available on the council website and from Welsh Government, Public Health Wales, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Gwent Police.