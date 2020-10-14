A ROUND-UP of recent cases from Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

MACAULEY RICHARD DAVIES, 21, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks after he admitted a burglary at the Parc-Y-Prior Inn.

He was also ordered to pay £10 compensation.

DANIEL BUTLER, 21, of Marion Place, Pill, Newport, was banned from driving for three months after he admitted allowing another person to use a motorbike without insurance.

He was also ordered to pay £198 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ROSS DAVID KNORZ, 21, of Moorland Park, Newport, was banned from driving for three months for driving without insurance.

He was also ordered to pay £342 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BEN THOMAS HEARD, 32, of Hawthorne Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.

Heard was ordered to pay £1,235 in fines, compensation, costs and a surcharge

DANIEL RAYMOND JOSE, 29, of Caerau Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to racially aggravated harassment.

SHINNITA PURNELL, 27, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted failing to provide a specimen.

She was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHAHZAD SALEEM TAHIR, 38, of St Michael Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 28 months and conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted driving without insurance.

TINA JOHN, 44, of Maindee Parade, Newport, conditionally discharged for six months after she pleaded guilty to the theft of clothes worth £75.50 from Peacocks and a public order offence at the Kingsway Shopping Centre.

She was ordered to pay £107 in a costs and a surcharge.

SAMANTHA FARR, 27, of Colts Foot Close, Newport, was jailed for nine weeks, suspended for 18 months, after she admitted assault by beating.

She must complete a 32-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was ordered to pay £235 in compensation and costs.

STEVEN NAYLOR, 42, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for six months after he admitted two counts of stealing charcoal from a Texaco garage.

He was ordered to pay £157 in compensation and costs.

JASON EDWARD REYNOLDS, 50, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing steaks from Lidl and being in breach of a suspended sentence for theft.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

BETHAN JANE POWELL-BALENTINE, 55, of Leslie Green Court, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A467.

Her licence was endorsed with three points.

BENEDICT MBONGOMPASI, 20, of Davies Square, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer.