A MAN from Abergavenny has claimed his dog was on the receiving end of a premeditated attack at Mardy Park in the town.

Dog walker Richard Millar was walking six dogs on Monday morning when labrador Bugsy disappeared into a hedge to chase after his ball near the swings at the park.

“He didn’t come back for ages and I knew something wasn’t quite right,” Mr Millar said. “I went to fetch him and saw a frozen hot cross bun in his mouth.

“Like all dogs raisins can make him very ill, so I took the bun and threw it away before getting the dogs back in the van.

“I then went back and saw a few more frozen buns, and I knew straight away it was very suspicious.”

Mr Millar says it was after he found a piece of glass lodged inside one of the buns that he became convinced someone had placed the buns in the park to cause harm to animals.

“I got back in the van and realised how quiet and lethargic he was,” Mr Millar added. “He’s usually out with me walking every day morning until afternoon, so I knew he was very ill. We just hope he hasn’t ingested any large shards.

“How can someone do that? It’s absolutely awful. I hope they read through the comments online and realise the pain they’ve caused for the whole community. Bugsy is very popular here because he's always out and about.

“What I would like to stress is how fantastic the response has been to my post on social media. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support.”

Bugsy is progressing well and is still undergoing treatment, but had been put on a drip.

The post has already received almost 2,000 shares on Facebook.

Gwent Police Monmouthshire officers have asked for the public to keep an eye on their dogs and report anything suspicious to 101.