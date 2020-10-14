A MAN accused of dangerous driving is set to go on trial early next year.
Daniel Grannel, 32, of Feering Street, Newport, denied the charge before a judge at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant is said to have committed the alleged offence in Newport’s Lower Dock Street on September 13.
Grannel was represented by Ieuan Bennett and the prosecution by Sophie Kenny.
Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke set a trial date of February 16, 2021.
The defendant was remanded in custody.
