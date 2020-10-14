South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Coronavirus latest as Mark Drakeford calls on PM for 'circuit breaker' lockdown

2
Menu

Coronavirus latest as Mark Drakeford calls for circuit breaker lockdown

Last updated:

    First Minister Mark Drakeford urged Boris Johnson to consider a 'circuit-breaker' lockdown to bring the R number in the UK under control.
  • The First Minister wrote to the Prime Minister, asking for stricter restrictions on travel from people in coronavirus hotspots.
  • NHS Wales boss Dr Andrew Goodall will give an update on the coronavirus in Wales at 12.15pm.