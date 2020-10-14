PLANS to help people move from emergency accommodation into more permanent housing have been set out by Monmouthshire council.

More than 600 households across Gwent have been provided with emergency accommodation by the five local authorities in recent months, as those facing homelessness were offered support.

Councils are now preparing plans for the second phase of providing help for those facing homelessness, which involves finding more sustainable accommodation.

“Emergency accommodation has helped us to protect people from a global pandemic; transition to settled housing is the critical next step,” the Welsh Government says.

In Monmouthshire, there are 102 households in temporary accommodation who need to be re-housed as soon as possible, which is four times the typical amount.

A council report says the amount of social housing becoming available is “extremely low” due to a low number of tenants moving since March.

The report says this has “effectively resulted in clients bottle-necking in temporary accommodation”.

As part of its plans, Monmouthshire County Council will adopt a “move-on protocol with rapid re-housing at its heart”, as required by Welsh Government guidance.

Housing First, a scheme run by Newport City Homes, could be extended to Monmouthshire to help provide accommodation for those with high support needs.

A Welsh Government grant has been awarded to provide the service – costing £32,000 – until April next year.

Monmouthshire council’s plan will also look to increase the range of temporary accommodation available.

This will include looking to provide emergency supported accommodation, housing for young people, families and for victims of domestic abuse.

The council’s homeless services will also look to expand by incorporating mental health support, substance misuse help and a psychologically and trauma informed service.

Welsh Government funding of £298,464 has been awarded to develop emergency accommodation for young people, with money for new staff to support the homeless service also provided.

A council report says demands on the service are expected to increase as the UK Government Furlough scheme ends.

“The need for appropriate housing support services to be in place is critical,” the report says.

“These are needed immediately.”