THE boathouse cafe at Cwmbran Boating Lake has been illuminated with pink and blue lights to highlight Baby Loss Awareness week.
Throughout the week, bereaved parents, and their families and friends will unite with others across the world to commemorate the lives of babies who died during pregnancy, at or soon after birth and in infancy.
Between 6pm and 10pm every day from Friday, October 9 to Thursday, October 15, the cafe will be lit up to raise awareness about pregnancy and baby death.
Tom Owen, owner of Owen Catering, who operate at the Boathouse cafe, said: “We are more than happy to help out. It’s a worthwhile cause.
“It’s nice to help out with it.
“It’s a big public hub and the boating lake is a popular walk, so we hope it will help raise awareness.”
Cllr Anthony Hunt, leader of the council, said: “After a moving request from a resident and Councillor Haynes, we agreed we should show our support of Baby Loss Awareness Week by lighting the boat house at Cwmbran Boating Lake.
“Baby loss affects many families in Torfaen and around the UK, and my thoughts are with them, their friends and families, and all those who have suffered such a sad and tragic loss.
“By showing our support we hope anyone affected by baby loss will seek out the help and support they are entitled to.”
To find out more about the week visit babyloss-awareness.org or sands.org.uk