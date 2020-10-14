A CWMBRAN school will be rebuilt and expanded as part of an £11.46 million project to meet an expected increase in demand from a major housing development.

Torfaen council’s cabinet has agreed plans to expand Maendy Primary School from 231 to 420 pupil places, with a new building on its site from September 2023.

A 30-place nursery for three- and four-year-olds will also be established.

The Welsh Government will fund 65 per cent of the project – equating to £7.45 million – with the council paying the remainder.

The proposals will help meet an expected increase in demand from 1,200 homes being built in South Sebastopol.

An objection was lodged from the governing body of Pontnewydd Primary School which called for the new capacity to be limited to 360 places.

The governing body said it feared the plan will result in “significant, costly surplus capacity at Maendy”.

“Consequently, the council may alter the boundaries of the South Sebastopol catchment area in favour of Maendy, and to the detriment of Pontnewydd,” it said.

“Our governing body would very strongly resist such a move, and the likely outcome would be the two schools competing against each other across the whole of the South Sebastopol area.”

But in response, Torfaen council said it must be prepared for major new housing developments in the borough – and that a 420-place school is “appropriate for this location”.

At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Cllr Richard Clark, executive member for education, said the authority had to be “prepared and ready” to cater for new proposed developments

Ward councillor David Daniels was also among those to support the plan.

“It’s a fantastic project,” he said.

“The genuinely 21st century element of the school is something I find very exciting and it will benefit pupils and parents.”

Facilities for a special needs resource base, additional learning needs assessment centre and Flying Start childcare will also be provided at the school site.

The new school will be a low carbon design which will be energy efficient, replacing existing buildings which will be demolished.

A new entrance to the school from Maendy Way will also be created under the plans.