POLICE are on the hunt for three vandals who targetted houses in Risca.
The first incident, which happened at around 10.50pm on Monday October 5, was caught on camera and showed three people throw a rock through the window of a house on Grove Road in Risca.
The footage shows three people - two wearing their hoods up - approach the house on Grove Road and purposefully throw a rock at the window before fleeing the scene.
🚨 We’re trying to trace these 3️⃣ people after a rock was thrown through the window of a house on Grove Road in #Risca.— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) October 14, 2020
It happened at about 10.50pm on Monday 5th October. No-one was injured. pic.twitter.com/zeFzqRfoKO
Gwent Police have confirmed that nobody was injured.
IN OTHER NEWS:
- In the Dock: Look who's just been in court from Newport
- Locked Up: Paedophiles, rapists and sex offenders jailed so far in 2020
- Catalytic converter thefts soar 600 per cent: These cars are most at risk
Around 10 minutes later on the evening of October 5 a brick was thrown through the window of a house on New Park Road in Risca – it is likely that the crimes were linked.
Gwent Police have urged anyone with information on either incident to call 101, quoting log number 2000364020.
Alternatively, people can message Gwent Police on their Facebook or Twitter.