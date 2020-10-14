Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There are a ton of amazing deals on Prime Day, and our entire team of product experts goes to work sifting through the best of the best. One deal that Amazon runs every year—and one I always regret not buying—is this bundle of an Echo Dot with an Amazon Smart Plug.

The Dot alone will cost about £19 on sale today. The Smart Plug is about £25 by itself, and it almost never goes on sale. You can get both for £28.99 as a bundle, if you're a Prime member (or sign up for the free trial).

I don't have a lot of smart gadgets in my house, outside of a few Echo Dot speakers for listening to music, weather reports, or when my children want to ask Alexa to "open a box of farts" and giggle for an hour about it.

But an Echo Dot with a smart plug is the perfect way to make your home a little more functional without having to do much. Want to walk in the door and turn on the lights without putting your shopping bags down? Just plug a lamp into your smart plug and shout at Alexa to turn on the light.

A smart plug will let you control anything you can plug-in from anywhere you can access Alexa (either by voice with the Echo Dot or your smartphone through an app).

I find it especially useful for letting me turn on and off a reading lamp that's in a hard-to-reach spot in my house. Rather than have to lean over furniture to flip the switch, I just ask Alexa to do it. That works for our set up, but it also works great for my parents or anyone who has mobility challenges with similar issues.

No matter how you plan to use it, jump on this deal. It typically only comes around during Prime Day and, having missed it last year, I can tell you I regret not picking up a £10 smart plug when I had the chance.

