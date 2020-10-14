A CORONAVIRUS outbreak at the Royal Gwent Hospital has now affected dozens of patients.
On Monday, it was reported that 14 patients had been affected by the outbreak across three adult wards at the hospital in Newport.
This number has now risen to 26, and a further two members of staff have also tested positive.
READ MORE:
- 'Detailed planning' underway for national lockdown in Wales, says first minister.
- Coronavirus latest as Mark Drakeford calls on PM for 'circuit breaker' lockdown.
- Project battling loneliness among older people speaks of lockdown challenges.
As a result of the outbreak, there is a no visiting policy at the hospital, with only agreed visits to maternity and paediatric patients.
A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “We are continuing to manage a COVID-19 outbreak affecting three wards at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.
“A total of 26 patients and 2 staff members in these wards have now tested positive for the virus.
“Our Outbreak Control Team are managing the situation and the three wards remain closed to admissions until the ward areas are clear of infection.
“We are continuing a ‘no visiting’ policy at the hospital, with the exception of visits agreed for Maternity and Paediatric patients.”
The health board continues to work closely with Public Health Wales and Consultants for Communicable Disease.
"We would ask anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to avoid visiting our hospitals across Gwent," said a spokesman. "Those people affected should isolate, arrange for a test, and manage their symptoms at home. Patients with worsening symptoms should call NHS 111 for help and advice.
"As always, please dial 999 in an emergency."