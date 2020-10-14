THE NHS in Wales could be under pressure within the month according to the chief executive of NHS Wales.
Dr Andrew Goodall was speaking at the Welsh Government's coronavirus update briefing.
He said that, should the rate of infection continue as it is, the health service in Wales would start to feel the pressure.
"I'm looking at this on a daily basis," he said.
"The system is already describing pressures."
Dr Goodall said that the capacity of critical care was "already needing to expand out".
"This inevitably has an knock-on effect," he said.
"Areas of Wales with low community rates are still able to carry on.
"It's quite possible that within the next month the NHS would be under pressure if rates continue to rise as they are.
Public Health Wales today reported there are 105 new coronavirus cases in the Gwent region.
In Caerphilly there are 55 new cases, in Blaenau Gwent there are 18, in Newport there are 16, in Torfaen there are 10 and in Monmouthshire there are six.