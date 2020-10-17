THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for a range of offences, from drug dealing and causing serious injury by dangerous driving to burglary and assaulting emergency workers.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Ieuan Deacon

Teenager Ieuan Deacon was locked up and banned from dialling 999 unless it’s a genuine emergency.

He committed a catalogue of offences, including assaulting police officers and making threatening calls to the emergency services.

Deacon, 19, from Abertillery, was sent to a young offender institution for 36 weeks and made the subject of a criminal behaviour order for three years.

Adam Causton

Adam Causton left a trail of destruction after crashing his van into houses and cars while high on cocaine and alcohol.

He was nearly three-and-a-half times the drug-driving limit when he lost control of his Vauxhall Vivaro and caused tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Causton also caused serious injury to his friend Luke Davies who was a passenger in the vehicle.

The 29-year-old, of Oakdale Terrace, Penmaen, near Blackwood, was jailed for 18 months.

Jabber Hussain

Serial drug trafficker Jabber Hussain swallowed some wraps of heroin after he was caught dealing the class A drugs on the streets of Newport.

The 40-year-old has spent much of his adult life behind bars.

Hussain, of St Julian’s Avenue, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to supply.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the defendant was jailed in 2006, 2009 and 2014 for trafficking drugs.

He was sent to prison for more than five years.

Joseph Curley

Career criminal Joseph Curley is back in prison after he burgled a Newport city centre pub and nightclub.

The 48-year-old admitted break-ins at Ye Olde Murenger House in High Street and the Cotton Club in Cambrian Road.

Curley, of Charles Street, Newport, was jailed for 32 weeks.

Leon John

An axeman who threatened to chop up an opponent after he brandished it during a fight was jailed for 16 months.

Leon John, 30, wielded the weapon when an argument broke out during a clash at a house in Caerphilly.

And he the aggressor came off worse when he ended up in hospital with a broken nose and fractured ribs for his trouble.

David Hewings

David Hewings, 37, has 36 previous convictions for 127 offences, including 30 for burglary.

Prosecutor James Evans told a court: “He makes a living through crime.”

He is now serving a 15-month prison stretch for handling stolen goods after being arrested in Newport.