GWENT Police are appealing for information after a traffic monitoring device was stolen from a lamppost in Ebbw Vale.

The device, which is owned by the Wales Road Casualty Reduction Partnership GoSafe, was attached to a lamppost on an unnamed stretch of road between the Badminton roundabout and the B4047 Beaufort Hill – known locally as the incline.

It was installed on Tuesday, September 29, and was due to be collected on Wednesday, October 7, but on the day it was supposed to be collected, it was stolen from the lamppost before it could be retrieved.

READ MORE:

Sergeant Jason Williams, from the Wales Road Casualty Reduction Partnership, said: “This piece of equipment is not a speed camera that is designed to catch speeding motorists but aims to improve road safety in response to concerns raised by those living in the area.

“These devices monitor the use of the road, providing analysis to see how many vehicles are using the road during a weeklong period. Based on the results, this can lead to safety measures being introduced.

“It was installed on the road after we received complaints about vehicles using the road in an unsafe manner.

“We regularly work with our partner agencies to ensure the safety of road users, which is of paramount importance to the force.”

Gwent Police is appealing for any witnesses or any individuals who may have CCTV footage, dashcam footage or information relating to this incident to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2000365759.

You can also contact the force via social media on Facebook and Twitter and you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.