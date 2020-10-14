THE boss of NHS Wales has warned that the country faces a winter more challenging than any he has known in his career.

Dr Andrew Goodall was speaking at the Welsh Government's coronavirus update briefing.

He said that he was concerned about the potential impact of current coronavirus trends on the hospitals throughout Wales.

"I anticipate that this winter will be more challenging than any I have known in my career," he said.

"We've made plans to secure ten times the normal amount of beds during the winter.

"We know the winter is, in any case, a challenging period.

"There is also the upcoming flu season. We don't know how difficult will be in addition."

Dr Goodall urged the people of Wales to make sure they receive their flu jab this winter, although he stressed that demand was likely to be exceptionally high this year.

He did say however, that there were signs that the flu season in other parts of the world has not been as bad as previously expected.

He praised the work already done by the NHS in Wales and said it would be a lot to ask more of them.

"We are facing a difficult winter," he said.

Together, we will keep Wales safe."