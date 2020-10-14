ALMOST 200 cannabis plants were found when police raided a property in Blaenau Gwent.
Gwent Police officers discovered 187 cannabis plants at an address in Cwm.
Blaenau Gwent officers posted about the discovery on Twitter, along with pictures of the plants.
"Blaenau Gwent neighbourhood teams have been working alongside the Neighbourhood enforcement team and investigations are ongoing," read the tweet.
Gwent Police have been contacted for more information.