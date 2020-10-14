A TREDEGAR school has closed for most year groups until next month.
Tredegar Comprehensive School, on Stable Lane in Tredegar, is closing for all year groups except Year 11 until after half term, meaning pupils in those year groups will return to school on Monday November 2.
This is due to the impact of coronavirus on staff levels at Tredegar Comprehensive School; last week it was reported that three staff members at the school tested positive for coronavirus.
Along with these measures, some pupils and members of staff have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days and offered further advice.
Those asked to self-isolate are:
- Year Nine pupils; two of the classes are already isolating after being identified as a contact of a positive case last week.
- All year 10 pupils.
- One year Seven class.
- Eight staff members.
Pupils who are not attending school will continue learning remotely, which is fully supported by the extensive blended learning offer established by the school.
Parents or guardians of children who show symptoms of coronavirus, in Tredegar and throughout the region, should not send them to school and should try to get them tested.
The main symptoms of coronavirus are:
- A new and continuous cough.
- A high temperature.
- Loss or change to sense of taste or smell.