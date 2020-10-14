FIRST minister Mark Drakeford has outlined the evidence in support of new travel restrictions between Wales and the rest of the UK.

Speaking in the Senedd today, the first minister was quizzed on why the plan, which is set to be implemented on Friday, is necessary.

Responding to a question from Paul Davies MS, Mr Drakeford said that 80 per cent of new infections were from "super spreaders".

He also highlighted analysis work on waste water from the north west of England which detailed a "likely prevalence of Covid-19 in the catchment area".

The first minister said: "The people of Wales are clamouring for us to take this action that will protect them.

"The evidence is that up to 80 per cent of new infections are spread by super spreaders.

"It does not take many people to come in to have a very large affect.

"Using a new technique developed at Bangor University we are monitoring the waste water from points along the North Wales coast and north west of England, and we are seeing significant loads of genomic copies of Covid-19 which show an increase in likely prevelence of coronavirus in the catchment areas.

"It demonstrates that visitors from beyond Wales bring the virus with them."

Mr Drakeford added: "It is important to stress once again that this is not an issue with regards to the border between Wales and England.

"That is not the point here.

"It is a matter of fairness in terms of what we have done here in Wales, and what we are asking the prime minister to do in England."

The new restrictions are planned to come into force on Friday, October 16, at 6pm.