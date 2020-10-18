WINE lovers unite as this may just be your dream multi-million-pound home.

For £15 million you could purchase the award-winning and world renowned business and winery of Ancre Hill Estates and all of the buildings and premisis on its land.

The sale includes a 19th century country house, four-bed farmhouse, two cottages, traditional outbuildings, winery and vineyard, outdoor pool, tennis court, garages, office and tractor shed.

Quite literally, what more could this property need?

At the heart of the Estate is a substantial period six bedroom house with swimming pool and tennis court.

Thought to date back to the 1700s the property is originally thought to have been a Welsh log house.

Major additions and remodelling were undertaken by the Georgians in around 1820.

However, significant renovations were taken out after a solicitor inherited the property in 1880. He oversaw works including adding a top floor and revisions to the façade.

The Estate was last bought in 1998 by the current owners who spent six years renovating the house which is described as a wonderful family home.

Retaining many original features such as ornate plasterwork, marble fireplaces, wooden and tiled floors, and the original window shutters the property has been lovingly cared for.

Sitting on an elevated position overlooking the estate and Wye Valley the home has a balance of grand and formal areas as well as cosy and laid back rooms.

At the front of the house, overlooking the pinot noir vineyard are a number of reception rooms.

These include a dining doom with a unique and imposing marble fireplace, a study with ornate cornicing depicting grapes and vines and a drawing room which is a formal sitting room with a marble fireplace.

The kitchen is at the heart of every home and the bespoke Mark Wilkinson Cook's kitchen boasts a flagstone floor, magnificent island, log burner and aga.

Adjacent to this is an orangery with doors out into the Meditteranean garden, terrace and pool.

To the southern end of the house, with its own entrance is a large snooker room, which is understood to have been added in 1905.

There are a whopping four additional properties on the estate including a two bed detached cottage, a semi-detached three-bedroom cottage and the Newton Court Farmhouse.

The 18th century farmhouse dates back to the 18th century and has been recently renovated. Boasting 360 degree views of the vineyard and Wye Valley the property is an ideal family home.

The winery was opened by The Duchess of Cornwall in July 2015. Approaching 4,000 cubic metres it is constructed from straw bales and lime mortar rendered inside and out and is one of the largest buildings of its type in the world.

Currently wine tastings and tours are conducted from The Cellar Door, a traditional building across the courtyard from the main house. This gives visitors a real taste of the Estate, as well as its excellent range of wines.

The vineyards extend to 12 hectares in total with about 30,000 vines planted. 90% are Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.

At present, wines in production include Blanc de Blancs, Blanc de Noirs and Sparkling Rosé as well as Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rosé and Orange Wine.

The Ancre Hill Estates brand, business and estate are well-known and established globally for their production of world-class wines and the sale comes with a state of the art and fully equipped winery with a full range of vineyard operating assets.

More information can be found on Rightmove.

What more could you want from a £15m country wine estate? Let us know in the comments.